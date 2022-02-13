BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0036

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $22,901.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00105948 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

