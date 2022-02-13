Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

