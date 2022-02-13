Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAK. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 116.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Braskem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

