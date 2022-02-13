Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 336.6% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 336.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,796. Brenntag has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

