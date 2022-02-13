Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BFAM opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.