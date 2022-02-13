Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

