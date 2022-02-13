Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.10). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

