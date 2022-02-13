Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $17.59.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.