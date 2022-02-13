Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $904.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to report sales of $904.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $872.50 million and the highest is $937.40 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

