Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.02. 455,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

