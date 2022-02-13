Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.90 Million

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce $125.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.28 million and the highest is $129.53 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $501.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.28 million to $505.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $508.92 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $509.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.37. 562,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

