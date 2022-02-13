Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $898.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $905.48 million and the lowest is $890.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $757.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 1,484,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,948. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ciena by 108.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 322.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

