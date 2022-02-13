Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report $74.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.66 million and the highest is $75.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $315.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,137. Culp has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

