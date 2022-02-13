Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Rollins reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.