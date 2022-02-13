Brokerages Set Capita plc (LON:CPI) Target Price at GBX 60.40

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

CPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CPI traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 31.16 ($0.42). The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,125. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 30.06 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £524.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.87.

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,130.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,417.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

