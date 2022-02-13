Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $26.17

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

