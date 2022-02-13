Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,023.40

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,029.50 ($13.92).

HSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.04) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LON:HSX traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 975 ($13.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,484. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 913.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 887.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

