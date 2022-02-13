Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$25.92

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

MAG traded up C$0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 291,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 370.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.74. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$16.74 and a twelve month high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

