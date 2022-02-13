Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$25.92

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

MAG stock traded up C$0.83 on Thursday, hitting C$19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.74. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$29.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.38. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

