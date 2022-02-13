Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $106.63

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.63.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

