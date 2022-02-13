Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Target Price at €162.58

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €162.58 ($186.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($152.87) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($177.01) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €5.00 ($5.75) on Thursday, reaching €146.46 ($168.34). 1,088,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($74.57) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($87.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is €162.38 and its 200-day moving average is €153.97.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

