Brokerages Set Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Target Price at $2.00

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

VLOWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 1,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.82. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

