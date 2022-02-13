Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.