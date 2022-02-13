BTIG Research Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $235.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Shares of EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

