BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 223.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

