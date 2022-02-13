Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.08) to GBX 1,928 ($26.07) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.43) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,309.03.

Shares of BURBY opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

