Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Sells $20,835.00 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $20,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CBT stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cabot by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

