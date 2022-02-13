CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 701,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,329. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

