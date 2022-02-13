CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.55 or 0.06900747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,242.61 or 1.00085949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049323 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006368 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

