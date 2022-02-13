California State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.73 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $63,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

