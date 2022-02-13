California State Teachers Retirement System Has $81.37 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

