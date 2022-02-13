California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $77,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,780 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

