California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,581 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $83,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 167,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $213.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

