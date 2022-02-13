California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,883 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $66,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $171.76 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

