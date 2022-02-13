California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $73,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

MTCH stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

