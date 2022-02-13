California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,745 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $70,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $3,407,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,703 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $4,395,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 974.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,065. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

