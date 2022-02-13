Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,564,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

