Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Callaway Golf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75.
In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.