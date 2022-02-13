Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Cap of $15.42 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $24,044.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.62 or 0.06884681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00077737 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

