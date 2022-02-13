Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

CPT opened at $165.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

