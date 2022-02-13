Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE CCJ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

