Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

Shares of CCO opened at C$28.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.21. The firm has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -329.77. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$18.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

