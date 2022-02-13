Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 251,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camtek by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

