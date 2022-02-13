Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Camtek stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 251,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camtek by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
