Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$10.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.64.

CGC stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

