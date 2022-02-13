Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as high as C$15.02. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 403,173 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Cormark increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

