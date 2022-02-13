Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as high as C$15.02. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 403,173 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on CF. Cormark increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
