Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.59 million-$876.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.21 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

