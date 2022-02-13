Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.