Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.
Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
