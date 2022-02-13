Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.13.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$34.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$33.82 and a 1-year high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

