Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($77.59) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.50 ($84.48).

Cancom stock opened at €50.86 ($58.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.17. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($74.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

