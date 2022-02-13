Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.87

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.87 and traded as high as C$30.41. Canfor shares last traded at C$30.05, with a volume of 224,160 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.