Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 11,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

