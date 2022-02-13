Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 11,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.25.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
